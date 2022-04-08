Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Downgraded by Piper Sandler

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $8.50. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential downside of 8.09% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cano Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Cano Health from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on Cano Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Cano Health from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

Cano Health stock opened at $5.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.97. Cano Health has a 1-year low of $4.17 and a 1-year high of $16.17.

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cano Health will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cano Health news, Director Lewis Gold acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, with a total value of $2,043,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cano Health by 398.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 4,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $93,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Cano Health in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Pictet Asset Management SA acquired a new position in Cano Health in the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Cano Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

