Canaccord Genuity Group Trims X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Target Price to $10.00

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded X4 Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $56.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a current ratio of 6.27. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $9.90.

X4 Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:XFOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.56). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that X4 Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XFOR. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 268,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% during the third quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,664,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,805,000 after acquiring an additional 225,641 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after buying an additional 16,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 590,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after buying an additional 21,853 shares during the last quarter. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

