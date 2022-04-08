Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Price Target to C$7.00

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock.
True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $5.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.74 and a 200-day moving average of $5.80. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $3.86 and a one year high of $7.08.
True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
