Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $145.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $135.00.

RGLD has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Royal Gold from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Royal Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Royal Gold from C$155.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Royal Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $136.84.

Shares of Royal Gold stock opened at $144.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.58. Royal Gold has a 12-month low of $92.01 and a 12-month high of $147.52. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Royal Gold ( NASDAQ:RGLD Get Rating ) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 41.93%. The business had revenue of $168.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Royal Gold will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Royal Gold’s payout ratio is 33.57%.

In related news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Royal Gold by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Royal Gold by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 3,106 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Royal Gold by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 41,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $95,486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

Royal Gold Company Profile (Get Rating)

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of precious metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment focuses on metal streams, which are purchase agreements that provide, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals produced, at a price determined for the life of the transaction.

