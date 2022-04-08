Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) to Hold

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$26.50 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.11% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.75 to C$26.50 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.94.

Shares of TSE REI.UN opened at C$24.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.66 billion and a PE ratio of 13.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$24.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$23.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.33, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.61. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$19.56 and a one year high of C$26.11.

In other news, Senior Officer Jeffrey Ross sold 6,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.25, for a total transaction of C$163,342.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 69,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,765,101.25.

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

