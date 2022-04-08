Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Receives $35.89 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.89.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CCJ. BMO Capital Markets raised Cameco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cameco in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Cameco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Cameco from C$34.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Cameco from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCJ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,182,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,424,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,907 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,443,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,376 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,008,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cameco by 98.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,601,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786,663 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded up $2.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.59. The company had a trading volume of 15,836,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,385,985. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.18. Cameco has a 12 month low of $15.34 and a 12 month high of $30.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -152.94 and a beta of 0.84.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $368.91 million for the quarter. Cameco had a negative return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cameco will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Cameco’s previous annual dividend of $0.06. Cameco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.00%.

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. It operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment is involved in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

