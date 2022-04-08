Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY) Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of Calloway’s Nursery, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLWY – Get Rating) were up 0.9% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.99. Approximately 610 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.84.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.92. The company has a market cap of $131.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Calloway's Nursery alerts:

About Calloway’s Nursery (OTCMKTS:CLWY)

Calloway’s Nursery, Inc engages in operating of garden centers. Its products include mosquito control, soils and mulches, pottery, fertilizers, weed control, birding, rain bird drip irrigation, viz glass, lawn decor, chimeneas, and corinthian bells wind chimes. The company was founded by Jim Estill, John Cosby, and John Peters in March 1986 and is headquartered in North Richland Hills, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Calloway's Nursery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calloway's Nursery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.