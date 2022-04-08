California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by analysts at KeyCorp from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CRC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of California Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of California Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of California Resources in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

California Resources stock opened at $45.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. California Resources has a fifty-two week low of $21.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.87.

California Resources ( NYSE:CRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. California Resources had a net margin of 32.40% and a return on equity of 42.74%. The firm had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.36 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 317.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that California Resources will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total transaction of $3,018,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $8,876,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,513,577 shares of company stock valued at $70,272,384 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in California Resources in the third quarter worth $558,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in California Resources by 36.3% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 211,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,659,000 after acquiring an additional 56,244 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in California Resources by 356.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 474,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $19,438,000 after purchasing an additional 370,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 8.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,812,425 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $361,309,000 after acquiring an additional 662,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of California Resources in the third quarter valued at $381,000. Institutional investors own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the State of California. The company sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids to marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

