Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.82 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Caleres’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.72 and the highest is $0.92. Caleres reported earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caleres will report full-year earnings of $3.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $3.90. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.22. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Caleres.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The textile maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $679.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.15 million. Caleres had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 61.12%. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

In other Caleres news, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.69 per share, with a total value of $74,877.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Todd E. Hasty bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Caleres by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 58,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,035 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Caleres by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,424,000 after purchasing an additional 186,442 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caleres by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Caleres by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 39,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $879,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caleres in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $178,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAL traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 16,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,725. The stock has a market cap of $778.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.75. Caleres has a 1-year low of $17.82 and a 1-year high of $29.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.89%.

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, China, Canada, China, and Guam. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label athletic, casual, and dress footwear products to women, men, and children.

