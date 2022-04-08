Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.68

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.68 and traded as low as $1.63. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at $1.65, with a volume of 5,041 shares trading hands.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69.

Get Caldwell Partners International alerts:

About Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF)

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It also offers retained executive search and Caldwell analytics solutions, and on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions, as well as professional search services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.