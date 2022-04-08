Calamos Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,100 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 7.0% in the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sunrun by 25.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 1.7% during the third quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 13,940 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Sunrun by 0.8% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 32,058 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,417 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RUN. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sunrun from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $70.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $86.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Saturday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUN opened at $28.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.46. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.61 and a fifty-two week high of $60.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The energy company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.29). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.70%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 4,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $104,297.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 1,243 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $33,299.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,280 shares of company stock worth $1,194,362. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Sunrun (Get Rating)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.