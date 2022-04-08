Calamos Wealth Management LLC Takes $244,000 Position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.4% during the third quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Biogen by 4.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 2.5% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Biogen by 0.7% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BIIB stock opened at $213.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.14 and its 200-day moving average is $239.18. Biogen Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.67 and a 1-year high of $468.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Biogen Inc. will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BIIB. Barclays lowered their target price on Biogen from $244.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Cowen cut their target price on Biogen from $375.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Biogen from $290.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wedbush cut their price target on Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $287.28.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

