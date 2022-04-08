Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 210 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,403 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NTRS. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 180.1% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 568,161 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,253,000 after purchasing an additional 365,283 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 184.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 29,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 18,999 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.6% during the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 24.6% during the third quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 4,776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total value of $41,504.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTRS. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $128.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Northern Trust from $135.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Northern Trust from $152.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.00.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $113.79 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.39 and a fifty-two week high of $135.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.55.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

About Northern Trust (Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

