Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,106 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.5% during the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 23,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $55.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $311.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.87 and a 1 year high of $61.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.46.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

