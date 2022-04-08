Calamos Advisors LLC Trims Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Calamos Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,314 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,184 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter worth $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 265.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 117 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $447.55.

Shares of NYSE DECK traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,533. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.32. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $231.88 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.86.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.35 by $0.07. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.