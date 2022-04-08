Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 41,988 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Calamos Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 107,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,988 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $13,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Cboe Global Markets by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBOE opened at $117.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $117.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02 and a beta of 0.66. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.80 and a 1-year high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $390.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

Several research analysts recently commented on CBOE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.17.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

