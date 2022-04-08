Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 3,391 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,604 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,391 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $6,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 12.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Phillips 66 by 0.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in Phillips 66 by 39.9% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 9,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its position in Phillips 66 by 1.5% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 17,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,732,733. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.37. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $33.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 124.32%.

In other news, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Phillips 66 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $87.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.73.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

