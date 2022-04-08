Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 1,875 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,435 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $14,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC opened at $258.66 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $271.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $62.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.38.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Norfolk Southern declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NSC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.26.

In related news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total value of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

