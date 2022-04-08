Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CRECU – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,030,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRECU opened at $10.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03. Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.91 and a 1-year high of $10.08.

About Crescera Capital Acquisition

Crescera Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue an initial business combination target in technology, healthcare, education services, consumer, and retail sectors in Latin America.

