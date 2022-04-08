Calamos Advisors LLC Makes New $5.05 Million Investment in ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ROCAU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,000.

ROC Energy Acquisition stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,744. ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.94 and a 12 month high of $10.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07.

ROC Energy Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its acquisition efforts on the upstream oil and gas sector in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

