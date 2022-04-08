Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $4.45 Million in European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 146,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,447,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. General Atlantic L.P. purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter worth about $537,237,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $41,356,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at $29,288,000. Rip Road Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at about $19,874,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in shares of European Wax Center in the third quarter valued at about $16,185,000. 65.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of European Wax Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, European Wax Center presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.25.

European Wax Center stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,905. European Wax Center Inc has a 1 year low of $18.55 and a 1 year high of $34.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.20.

European Wax Center Profile (Get Rating)

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWCZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for European Wax Center Inc (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.