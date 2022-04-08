Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $15.14 Million in AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEU)

Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AEAEU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,135,000.

Separately, Sphinx Trading LP bought a new position in shares of AltEnergy Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth about $2,523,000.

NASDAQ:AEAEU opened at $10.06 on Friday. AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.91 and a 52-week high of $10.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.02.

AltEnergy Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to acquire and operate businesses in the renewable energy or related clean technology sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

