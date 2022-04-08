Calamos Advisors LLC Invests $12.75 Million in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IQMDU)

Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:IQMDU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IQMDU opened at $10.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.09. Intelligent Medicine Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $10.03 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

