Calamos Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 183,601 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,108 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $12,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 65.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 333.3% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the third quarter valued at $42,000. 75.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Vincent F. Macciocchi sold 93,110 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.70, for a total value of $7,141,537.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total transaction of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 576,726 shares of company stock valued at $43,834,804 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:ADM opened at $94.25 on Friday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $94.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.30.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.14. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.71.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

