Calamos Advisors LLC Has $4.74 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 529 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDY stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $481.93. 2,468 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,967. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $391.28 and a fifty-two week high of $490.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $438.68 and its 200-day moving average is $433.82.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 18.01 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.80.

In related news, Director Charles Crocker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $428.00, for a total transaction of $1,712,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.01, for a total transaction of $2,127,034.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Belgium, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

