Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW)

Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,199 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.40% of OneWater Marine worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of OneWater Marine during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 8.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of OneWater Marine in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OneWater Marine in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ONEW traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.21. 2,418 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.47. The firm has a market cap of $507.45 million, a P/E ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 3.32. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.32 and a 52-week high of $62.79.

OneWater Marine ( NASDAQ:ONEW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $336.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.75 million. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.08% and a net margin of 6.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OneWater Marine news, Director John Troiano sold 43,135 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $1,729,282.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 92,194 shares of company stock valued at $4,096,481 over the last three months. Insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ONEW. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of OneWater Marine from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $62.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It also provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

