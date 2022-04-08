Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 720.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $427.09.

In other Lockheed Martin news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.27, for a total transaction of $2,486,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,250 shares of company stock worth $7,464,599. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMT stock opened at $466.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $479.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $423.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $376.21. The stock has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.79.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $17.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.21%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

