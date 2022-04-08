Calamos Advisors LLC Buys 2,054 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,069 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in PVH were worth $5,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in PVH by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of PVH by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PVH by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PVH by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in PVH by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 4,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PVH traded up $1.19 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.77. The stock had a trading volume of 15,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,658. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.50. PVH Corp. has a 12-month low of $66.10 and a 12-month high of $125.42.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.84. PVH had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PVH Corp. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from PVH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. PVH’s payout ratio is 1.13%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PVH from $100.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on PVH from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PVH from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on PVH from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.82.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

