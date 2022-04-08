Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 500,000 Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQU)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000.
NASDAQ CDAQU remained flat at $$9.81 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.04.
Compass Digital Acquisition Profile (Get Rating)
