Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 500,000 Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQU)

Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CDAQU – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,940,000.

NASDAQ CDAQU remained flat at $$9.81 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,835. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.80. Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.65 and a 52 week high of $10.04.

Compass Digital Acquisition Profile

Compass Digital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on companies in the technology sectors, including in the technology led digital transformation software and services sector.

