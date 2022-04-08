Calamos Advisors LLC Acquires 11,896 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 307,281 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,896 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $11,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 58.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 6,216 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in HP by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 267,804 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $10,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,965 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 68,889 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in HP in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on HP from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.07.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $39.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.11 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.53.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.52 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 164.36% and a net margin of 10.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. HP’s payout ratio is 17.86%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 53,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $1,891,516.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $168,435.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 126,451 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile (Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.