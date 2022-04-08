CAE (TSE:CAE) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.29

Shares of CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Rating) (NYSE:CAE) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$32.29 and traded as high as C$34.66. CAE shares last traded at C$33.20, with a volume of 562,047 shares changing hands.

CAE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Desjardins raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.78.

Get CAE alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$33.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.40 billion and a PE ratio of 93.48.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies simulation equipment and training solutions to defense and security markets, commercial airlines, business aircraft operators, helicopter operators, aircraft manufacturers, and healthcare education and service providers worldwide.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.