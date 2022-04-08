Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. Byrna Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Byrna Technologies stock opened at $8.63 on Friday. Byrna Technologies has a 1-year low of $7.86 and a 1-year high of $30.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.52 million, a P/E ratio of -66.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.47.

In other news, insider Michael Wager acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bryan Ganz acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $89,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Byrna Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 124.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 8,069.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 10,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $149,000. 12.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $26.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on Byrna Technologies from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on Byrna Technologies from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th.

About Byrna Technologies

Byrna Technologies Inc, a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles.

