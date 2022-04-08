BTIG Research Raises Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $720.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $610.00 to $720.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.93% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE PANW traded down $5.96 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $610.51. 6,056 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,129. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $322.23 and a 12 month high of $635.89.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.