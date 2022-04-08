BTIG Research Cuts Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Price Target to $6.00

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BTIG Research from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on LUCD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lucid Diagnostics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lucid Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Lucid Diagnostics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lucid Diagnostics has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Shares of LUCD stock opened at $2.99 on Tuesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $13.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.43.

Lucid Diagnostics ( NASDAQ:LUCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts forecast that Lucid Diagnostics will post -1.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Lucid Diagnostics in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000.

Lucid Diagnostics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lucid Diagnostics Inc is a commercial-stage, cancer prevention medical diagnostics company and subsidiary of PAVmed Inc Lucid Diagnostics Inc is based in NEW YORK.

