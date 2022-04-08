Brunswick (NYSE:BC) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Brunswick Corporation endeavors to instill Genuine Ingenuity in all its leading consumer brands, including Mercury and Mariner outboard engines; Mercury MerCruiser sterndrives and inboard engines; MotorGuide trolling motors; Attwood and Whale marine parts and accessories; Land ‘N’ Sea, Kellogg Marine, Diversified Marine, BLA and Bell RPG parts and accessories distributors; Bayliner, Boston Whaler, Brunswick Commercial and Government Products, Crestliner, Cypress Cay, Harris, Lowe, Lund, Meridian, Princecraft, Quicksilver, Rayglass, Sea Ray and Uttern boats, and Life Fitness, Hammer Strength and SCIFIT fitness equipment, and Brunswick billiards tables, accessories and game room furniture and InMovement products and services for productive well-being. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Brunswick presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $119.92.

Shares of BC stock opened at $74.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47. Brunswick has a one year low of $72.71 and a one year high of $117.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.63.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Brunswick’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brunswick will post 10.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.29%.

In other Brunswick news, VP Randall S. Altman sold 2,040 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $175,154.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ryan M. Gwillim sold 1,000 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $97,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,894 shares of company stock worth $1,024,186. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Brunswick by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 93.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

