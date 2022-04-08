BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP) and Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX) Critical Review

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Rating) and Tian Ruixiang (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get BRP Group alerts:

48.5% of BRP Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.9% of Tian Ruixiang shares are held by institutional investors. 35.9% of BRP Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares BRP Group and Tian Ruixiang’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Group $567.29 million 5.15 -$30.65 million ($0.59) -43.10 Tian Ruixiang $2.79 million 4.27 -$1.95 million N/A N/A

Tian Ruixiang has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BRP Group.

Profitability

This table compares BRP Group and Tian Ruixiang’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Group -5.40% 6.29% 2.91% Tian Ruixiang N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BRP Group and Tian Ruixiang, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP Group 0 2 5 0 2.71 Tian Ruixiang 0 0 0 0 N/A

BRP Group currently has a consensus price target of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.60%. Given BRP Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BRP Group is more favorable than Tian Ruixiang.

Volatility and Risk

BRP Group has a beta of 1.74, indicating that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tian Ruixiang has a beta of 3.02, indicating that its stock price is 202% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

BRP Group beats Tian Ruixiang on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRP Group (Get Rating)

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families. The Specialty segment delivers specialty insurers, professionals, individuals, and industry businesses the access to specialty markets, as well as capabilities and programs requiring underwriting and placement. This segment also operates as a managing general agent of the Future platform, which delivers proprietary, technology-enabled insurance solutions. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in its communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions, including Medicare and Medicare Advantage to seniors and Medicare-eligible individuals through a network of primarily independent contractor agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Tian Ruixiang (Get Rating)

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. The company distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile insurance, commercial property insurance, liability insurance, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances. It serves individual or institutional customers. Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.