Brown Advisory Inc. Takes $164,000 Position in Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Solo Brands, Inc. (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000.

Separately, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Solo Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 2.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTC has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Solo Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Solo Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Solo Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.43.

DTC opened at $7.12 on Friday. Solo Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $7.06 and a one year high of $23.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.70.

Solo Brands (NYSE:DTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $176.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.38 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 163.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Solo Brands, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Solo Brands, Inc operates a direct-to-consumer platform that offers outdoor lifestyle branded products in the United States. The company provides camp stoves under the Solo Stove Lite brand name; fire pits under the Solo Stove brand name; grills, cook tops, and tools; kayaks under the Oru brand name; paddle boards under the ISLE brand name; and storage solutions for fire pits, firewood, and other accessories.

