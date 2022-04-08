Brown Advisory Inc. Purchases New Shares in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG)

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARBG. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $111,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $731,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Aequi Acquisition by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 752,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,339,000 after purchasing an additional 64,265 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth $975,000. Finally, Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $960,000. 62.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ARBG opened at $9.84 on Friday. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $9.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.79.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

