Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New Investment in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 6,263 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Performant Financial by 26,027.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 25,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Performant Financial by 40.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 15,283 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ PFMT opened at $2.95 on Friday. Performant Financial Co. has a one year low of $1.82 and a one year high of $5.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.39 and a beta of -0.54.

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 8.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $31.58 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Performant Financial Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Performant Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 19th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Performant Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Performant Financial from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

In related news, major shareholder Ecmc Group, Inc. sold 16,500 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.25, for a total value of $37,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem purchased 444,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.96 per share, with a total value of $871,582.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,053,688 shares of company stock worth $2,179,410 and have sold 351,594 shares worth $784,891. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

