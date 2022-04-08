Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Price Target Cut to $62.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BAM. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Asset Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an action list buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.15.

Get Brookfield Asset Management alerts:

Shares of NYSE BAM opened at $56.32 on Thursday. Brookfield Asset Management has a 1 year low of $43.96 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The stock has a market cap of $92.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.38 and a 200 day moving average of $57.00.

Brookfield Asset Management ( NYSE:BAM Get Rating ) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the third quarter worth $6,974,274,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $810,807,000. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 311.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 16,987,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $908,980,000 after purchasing an additional 12,856,497 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 29,604,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,586,351,000 after purchasing an additional 6,829,447 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the 4th quarter valued at $179,508,000. 60.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.