Brokers Set Expectations for ConocoPhillips’ Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:COP)

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for ConocoPhillips in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 7th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now anticipates that the energy producer will post earnings per share of $3.06 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.73.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on COP. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $93.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.68.

COP opened at $99.96 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.96. The firm has a market cap of $129.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $47.85 and a twelve month high of $107.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The company had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.62%.

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,600 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $1,959,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Heather G. Sirdashney sold 5,700 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $562,647.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 167,800 shares of company stock worth $15,730,870. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

