Brokers Offer Predictions for Volta Inc – Class A’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:VLTA)

Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Volta Inc – Class A in a research note issued on Monday, April 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.66) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.71). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock.

VLTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $12.50 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Volta Inc – Class A from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Volta Inc – Class A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.88.

Volta Inc – Class A stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.96. Volta Inc – Class A has a one year low of $2.94 and a one year high of $14.34.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLTA. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,325,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at about $285,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at about $6,488,000. Finally, Sovarnum Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in Volta Inc – Class A during the third quarter valued at about $433,000. 20.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

