Brokers Offer Predictions for Equinor ASA’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Equinor ASA in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the company will earn $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Equinor ASA’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.99 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Equinor ASA from $27.37 to $35.66 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Bernstein Bank cut shares of Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. SEB Equities raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.02 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Equinor ASA from 300.00 to 340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.28.

Shares of EQNR opened at $37.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.25, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.60. Equinor ASA has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.81.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.14. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.67%. The business had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.70%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 121,321,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,194,403,000 after buying an additional 2,000,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 43.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,480,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,776,000 after buying an additional 2,548,646 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,565,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,539,000 after buying an additional 1,218,685 shares during the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 146.6% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,039,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinor ASA by 7.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,984,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,611,000 after purchasing an additional 129,508 shares in the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

