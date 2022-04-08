Brokers Issue Forecasts for Greenbrook TMS Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GBNH)

Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Clarus Securities decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Greenbrook TMS in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 4th. Clarus Securities analyst N. Atkinson now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.29) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.80). Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrook TMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Greenbrook TMS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.32.

GBNH opened at $3.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $53.76 million and a PE ratio of -1.89. Greenbrook TMS has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $13.89.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 207.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 243.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the 4th quarter valued at $288,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

