Brokerages Set TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Price Target at C$146.75

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$146.75.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on X shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities decreased their price target on TMX Group from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. CIBC decreased their price target on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on TMX Group to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Thursday.

X stock traded up C$0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$131.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,188. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$121.42 and a 12 month high of C$145.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$129.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$130.39.

TMX Group ( TSE:X Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.70 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$252.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$248.38 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TMX Group will post 7.5199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.25%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

