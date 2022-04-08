Brokerages Set Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Price Target at $13.63

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on REPYY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Repsol from €13.00 ($14.29) to €14.50 ($15.93) in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Repsol from €16.50 ($18.13) to €17.00 ($18.68) in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Repsol from €14.20 ($15.60) to €15.90 ($17.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Repsol from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:REPYY traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.55. The stock had a trading volume of 90,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,965. Repsol has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

