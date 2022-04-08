Brokerages Set Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Price Target at $30.83

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.83.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RPHM shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Reneo Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reneo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,450. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.18. The company has a market cap of $70.93 million and a P/E ratio of -0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.46.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. It develops REN001, a selective peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta agonist, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial in patients with primary mitochondrial myopathies, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in patients with long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders and glycogen storage disease type V.

