Brokerages Set Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) Price Target at $23.80

Renalytix Plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $23.80.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RNLX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renalytix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Renalytix from $25.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Renalytix from $24.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Renalytix in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Renalytix by 201.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Skye Global Management LP bought a new position in shares of Renalytix in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Renalytix by 278.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Renalytix during the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Renalytix during the third quarter valued at about $361,000. Institutional investors own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RNLX traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $6.12. 121 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.24 million, a PE ratio of -11.44 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.86. Renalytix has a 1-year low of $5.78 and a 1-year high of $35.71.

Renalytix Plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

