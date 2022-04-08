Brokerages Set Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Price Target at $43.54

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.54.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PINS. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Pinterest from $54.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Pinterest from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 22,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $584,714.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 56,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $1,707,091.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 439,985 shares of company stock valued at $12,604,557. 8.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PINS. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pinterest by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,308,115,000 after buying an additional 1,487,797 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Pinterest by 25.7% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 20,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Pinterest by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 74,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,781,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 116.8% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.55. 7,776,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,100,878. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $21.92 and a 1 year high of $88.83. The company has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.44.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $846.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

