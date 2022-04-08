Brokerages Set PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Target Price at $20.09

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.91.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. BTIG Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jonestrading started coverage on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 15,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.02 per share, for a total transaction of $235,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PMT. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 761 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 34,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 49,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $16.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.54 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $17.91. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $21.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.77). PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 2.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.75%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 723.10%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

